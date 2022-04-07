Markets
Notable Thursday Option Activity: EXPI, LRN, HELE

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in eXp World Holdings Inc (Symbol: EXPI), where a total of 10,785 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 83.7% of EXPI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 3,706 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 370,600 underlying shares of EXPI. Below is a chart showing EXPI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Stride Inc (Symbol: LRN) saw options trading volume of 3,105 contracts, representing approximately 310,500 underlying shares or approximately 82.5% of LRN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 376,590 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $29 strike put option expiring May 20, 2022, with 1,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,000 underlying shares of LRN. Below is a chart showing LRN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $29 strike highlighted in orange:

And Helen of Troy Ltd. (Symbol: HELE) saw options trading volume of 1,011 contracts, representing approximately 101,100 underlying shares or approximately 82% of HELE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 123,245 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 341 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 34,100 underlying shares of HELE. Below is a chart showing HELE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

