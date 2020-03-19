Notable Thursday Option Activity: EXPE, REGN, SBUX

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Expedia Group Inc (Symbol: EXPE), where a total of 44,413 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 87.6% of EXPE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring April 17, 2020, with 24,134 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of EXPE. Below is a chart showing EXPE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: REGN) saw options trading volume of 9,179 contracts, representing approximately 917,900 underlying shares or approximately 50.3% of REGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $530 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020, with 545 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 54,500 underlying shares of REGN. Below is a chart showing REGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $530 strike highlighted in orange:

And Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX) options are showing a volume of 78,605 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.5% of SBUX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring July 17, 2020, with 5,963 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 596,300 underlying shares of SBUX. Below is a chart showing SBUX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for EXPE options, REGN options, or SBUX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

