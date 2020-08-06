Markets
Notable Thursday Option Activity: EXPE, NYMT, TMUS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Expedia Group Inc (Symbol: EXPE), where a total volume of 21,223 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 63.5% of EXPE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring August 07, 2020, with 3,309 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 330,900 underlying shares of EXPE. Below is a chart showing EXPE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

New York Mortgage Trust Inc (Symbol: NYMT) saw options trading volume of 23,472 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 63.4% of NYMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2.50 strike put option expiring January 15, 2021, with 13,831 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of NYMT. Below is a chart showing NYMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And T-Mobile US Inc (Symbol: TMUS) saw options trading volume of 28,319 contracts, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares or approximately 61.2% of TMUS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $104 strike put option expiring August 07, 2020, with 5,237 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 523,700 underlying shares of TMUS. Below is a chart showing TMUS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $104 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for EXPE options, NYMT options, or TMUS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

    Most Popular