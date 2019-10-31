Markets
EXP

Notable Thursday Option Activity: EXP, LNC, MMM

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Eagle Materials Inc (Symbol: EXP), where a total volume of 1,400 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 140,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.3% of EXP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 296,205 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring November 15, 2019, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of EXP. Below is a chart showing EXP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

Lincoln National Corp. (Symbol: LNC) saw options trading volume of 5,461 contracts, representing approximately 546,100 underlying shares or approximately 47.3% of LNC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring December 20, 2019, with 3,690 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 369,000 underlying shares of LNC. Below is a chart showing LNC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

And 3M Co (Symbol: MMM) saw options trading volume of 13,729 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 46.9% of MMM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring December 06, 2019, with 2,849 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 284,900 underlying shares of MMM. Below is a chart showing MMM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for EXP options, LNC options, or MMM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

EXP LNC MMM

Other Topics

Stocks Options

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular