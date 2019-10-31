Notable Thursday Option Activity: EXP, LNC, MMM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Eagle Materials Inc (Symbol: EXP), where a total volume of 1,400 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 140,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.3% of EXP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 296,205 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring November 15, 2019, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of EXP. Below is a chart showing EXP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Lincoln National Corp. (Symbol: LNC) saw options trading volume of 5,461 contracts, representing approximately 546,100 underlying shares or approximately 47.3% of LNC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring December 20, 2019, with 3,690 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 369,000 underlying shares of LNC. Below is a chart showing LNC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And 3M Co (Symbol: MMM) saw options trading volume of 13,729 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 46.9% of MMM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring December 06, 2019, with 2,849 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 284,900 underlying shares of MMM. Below is a chart showing MMM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

