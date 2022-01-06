Notable Thursday Option Activity: EVLO, ALNY, DDOG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Evelo Biosciences Inc (Symbol: EVLO), where a total volume of 1,145 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 114,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.9% of EVLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 239,170 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2.50 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of EVLO. Below is a chart showing EVLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: ALNY) saw options trading volume of 4,824 contracts, representing approximately 482,400 underlying shares or approximately 47% of ALNY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 2,946 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 294,600 underlying shares of ALNY. Below is a chart showing ALNY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

And Datadog Inc (Symbol: DDOG) options are showing a volume of 18,747 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46% of DDOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike put option expiring June 17, 2022, with 1,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,000 underlying shares of DDOG. Below is a chart showing DDOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

