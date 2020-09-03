Markets
Notable Thursday Option Activity: EVFM, LVS, ANTM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Evofem Biosciences Inc (Symbol: EVFM), where a total of 19,113 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 50.1% of EVFM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike call option expiring October 16, 2020, with 8,705 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 870,500 underlying shares of EVFM. Below is a chart showing EVFM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

Las Vegas Sands Corp (Symbol: LVS) saw options trading volume of 31,263 contracts, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares or approximately 49.7% of LVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring September 18, 2020, with 3,614 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 361,400 underlying shares of LVS. Below is a chart showing LVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

And Anthem Inc (Symbol: ANTM) saw options trading volume of 4,930 contracts, representing approximately 493,000 underlying shares or approximately 49.5% of ANTM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 995,910 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring September 18, 2020, with 1,422 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 142,200 underlying shares of ANTM. Below is a chart showing ANTM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

    Most Popular