Notable Thursday Option Activity: EV, MRNA, DE

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Eaton Vance Corp (Symbol: EV), where a total of 12,531 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 67.5% of EV's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 6,250 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 625,000 underlying shares of EV. Below is a chart showing EV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) saw options trading volume of 80,649 contracts, representing approximately 8.1 million underlying shares or approximately 65.8% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring February 26, 2021, with 3,640 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 364,000 underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

And Deere & Co. (Symbol: DE) options are showing a volume of 11,938 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.4% of DE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $360 strike call option expiring February 26, 2021, with 867 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 86,700 underlying shares of DE. Below is a chart showing DE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $360 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for EV options, MRNA options, or DE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

