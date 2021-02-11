Notable Thursday Option Activity: ETSY, SPG, KHC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY), where a total volume of 18,042 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 57.5% of ETSY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 2,138 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 213,800 underlying shares of ETSY. Below is a chart showing ETSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

Simon Property Group, Inc. (Symbol: SPG) options are showing a volume of 22,725 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.5% of SPG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 1,908 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 190,800 underlying shares of SPG. Below is a chart showing SPG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

And Kraft Heinz Co (Symbol: KHC) saw options trading volume of 33,383 contracts, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares or approximately 52.3% of KHC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 3,439 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 343,900 underlying shares of KHC. Below is a chart showing KHC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

