Markets
ETSY

Notable Thursday Option Activity: ETSY, SPG, KHC

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY), where a total volume of 18,042 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 57.5% of ETSY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 2,138 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 213,800 underlying shares of ETSY. Below is a chart showing ETSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Simon Property Group, Inc. (Symbol: SPG) options are showing a volume of 22,725 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.5% of SPG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 1,908 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 190,800 underlying shares of SPG. Below is a chart showing SPG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Kraft Heinz Co (Symbol: KHC) saw options trading volume of 33,383 contracts, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares or approximately 52.3% of KHC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 3,439 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 343,900 underlying shares of KHC. Below is a chart showing KHC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ETSY options, SPG options, or KHC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ETSY SPG KHC

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest