Notable Thursday Option Activity: ETSY, LMT, PAG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY), where a total volume of 13,065 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.9% of ETSY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 777 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 77,700 underlying shares of ETSY. Below is a chart showing ETSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
Lockheed Martin Corp (Symbol: LMT) options are showing a volume of 6,154 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 615,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.9% of LMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $400 strike call option expiring October 07, 2022, with 830 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 83,000 underlying shares of LMT. Below is a chart showing LMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:
And Penske Automotive Group Inc (Symbol: PAG) options are showing a volume of 2,729 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 272,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.8% of PAG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 559,140 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 835 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 83,500 underlying shares of PAG. Below is a chart showing PAG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:
