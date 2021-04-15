Markets
Notable Thursday Option Activity: ETSY, CLGX, COUP

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY), where a total of 16,581 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 56% of ETSY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 694 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 69,400 underlying shares of ETSY. Below is a chart showing ETSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

CoreLogic Inc. (Symbol: CLGX) options are showing a volume of 5,492 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 549,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55% of CLGX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 997,690 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring December 17, 2021, with 2,944 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 294,400 underlying shares of CLGX. Below is a chart showing CLGX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Coupa Software Inc (Symbol: COUP) options are showing a volume of 8,797 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 879,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.4% of COUP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike put option expiring June 18, 2021, with 1,021 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 102,100 underlying shares of COUP. Below is a chart showing COUP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

