Notable Thursday Option Activity: ETSY, CLF, RNG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY), where a total of 16,491 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.5% of ETSY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,305 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 130,500 underlying shares of ETSY. Below is a chart showing ETSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (Symbol: CLF) saw options trading volume of 74,534 contracts, representing approximately 7.5 million underlying shares or approximately 41.4% of CLF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17 strike call option expiring July 22, 2022, with 6,045 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 604,500 underlying shares of CLF. Below is a chart showing CLF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:

And RingCentral Inc (Symbol: RNG) options are showing a volume of 7,390 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 739,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.8% of RNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $52 strike call option expiring July 29, 2022, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of RNG. Below is a chart showing RNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ETSY options, CLF options, or RNG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

