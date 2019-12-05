Notable Thursday Option Activity: ETSY, BPMC, ALNY

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY), where a total volume of 22,813 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 67.7% of ETSY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $36.50 strike put option expiring December 20, 2019, with 9,013 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 901,300 underlying shares of ETSY. Below is a chart showing ETSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $36.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Blueprint Medicines Corp (Symbol: BPMC) saw options trading volume of 2,987 contracts, representing approximately 298,700 underlying shares or approximately 64.5% of BPMC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 463,280 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 1,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,200 underlying shares of BPMC. Below is a chart showing BPMC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

And Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: ALNY) options are showing a volume of 5,547 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 554,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.6% of ALNY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 872,340 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 1,699 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 169,900 underlying shares of ALNY. Below is a chart showing ALNY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ETSY options, BPMC options, or ALNY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.