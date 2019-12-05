Markets
ETSY

Notable Thursday Option Activity: ETSY, BPMC, ALNY

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY), where a total volume of 22,813 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 67.7% of ETSY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $36.50 strike put option expiring December 20, 2019, with 9,013 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 901,300 underlying shares of ETSY. Below is a chart showing ETSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $36.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

Blueprint Medicines Corp (Symbol: BPMC) saw options trading volume of 2,987 contracts, representing approximately 298,700 underlying shares or approximately 64.5% of BPMC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 463,280 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 1,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,200 underlying shares of BPMC. Below is a chart showing BPMC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

And Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: ALNY) options are showing a volume of 5,547 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 554,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.6% of ALNY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 872,340 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 1,699 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 169,900 underlying shares of ALNY. Below is a chart showing ALNY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ETSY options, BPMC options, or ALNY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ETSY BPMC ALNY

Other Topics

Stocks Options

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular