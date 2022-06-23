Notable Thursday Option Activity: EPAM, MU, VLO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Epam Systems, Inc. (Symbol: EPAM), where a total volume of 2,888 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 288,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.3% of EPAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 682,250 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $240 strike put option expiring July 15, 2022, with 2,486 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 248,600 underlying shares of EPAM. Below is a chart showing EPAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:
Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) options are showing a volume of 75,219 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.2% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $57 strike call option expiring June 24, 2022, with 5,441 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 544,100 underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57 strike highlighted in orange:
And Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO) saw options trading volume of 26,650 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 42% of VLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 1,813 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 181,300 underlying shares of VLO. Below is a chart showing VLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for EPAM options, MU options, or VLO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.