Notable Thursday Option Activity: EPAM, MU, VLO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Epam Systems, Inc. (Symbol: EPAM), where a total volume of 2,888 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 288,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.3% of EPAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 682,250 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $240 strike put option expiring July 15, 2022, with 2,486 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 248,600 underlying shares of EPAM. Below is a chart showing EPAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) options are showing a volume of 75,219 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.2% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $57 strike call option expiring June 24, 2022, with 5,441 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 544,100 underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57 strike highlighted in orange:

And Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO) saw options trading volume of 26,650 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 42% of VLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 1,813 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 181,300 underlying shares of VLO. Below is a chart showing VLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

