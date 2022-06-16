Notable Thursday Option Activity: ENPH, WYNN, ENV

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH), where a total volume of 14,022 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 60.5% of ENPH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 926 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 92,600 underlying shares of ENPH. Below is a chart showing ENPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:
Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN) options are showing a volume of 16,459 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.7% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,508 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,800 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
And Envestnet Inc (Symbol: ENV) options are showing a volume of 3,595 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 359,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.6% of ENV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 624,290 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring July 15, 2022, with 2,035 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 203,500 underlying shares of ENV. Below is a chart showing ENV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
