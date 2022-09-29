Notable Thursday Option Activity: ENPH, DPZ, STZ

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH), where a total of 18,844 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.1% of ENPH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $270 strike put option expiring September 30, 2022, with 748 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 74,800 underlying shares of ENPH. Below is a chart showing ENPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

Dominos Pizza Inc. (Symbol: DPZ) saw options trading volume of 3,713 contracts, representing approximately 371,300 underlying shares or approximately 45.5% of DPZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 815,800 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $520 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 424 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 42,400 underlying shares of DPZ. Below is a chart showing DPZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $520 strike highlighted in orange:

And Constellation Brands Inc (Symbol: STZ) options are showing a volume of 4,191 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 419,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.2% of STZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 949,110 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 1,020 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 102,000 underlying shares of STZ. Below is a chart showing STZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

