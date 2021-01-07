Markets
ENPH

Notable Thursday Option Activity: ENPH, CREE, ALKS

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH), where a total volume of 31,652 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 70.7% of ENPH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring January 15, 2021, with 4,637 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 463,700 underlying shares of ENPH. Below is a chart showing ENPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Cree Inc (Symbol: CREE) saw options trading volume of 13,656 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 69.1% of CREE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 5,658 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 565,800 underlying shares of CREE. Below is a chart showing CREE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Alkermes plc (Symbol: ALKS) options are showing a volume of 9,286 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 928,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66.5% of ALKS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $21 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 3,484 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 348,400 underlying shares of ALKS. Below is a chart showing ALKS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

