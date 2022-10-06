Notable Thursday Option Activity: ENPH, ADBE, ECPG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH), where a total of 47,965 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 113.1% of ENPH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $280 strike call option expiring October 07, 2022, with 3,164 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 316,400 underlying shares of ENPH. Below is a chart showing ENPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:
Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE) saw options trading volume of 58,400 contracts, representing approximately 5.8 million underlying shares or approximately 92.6% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $305 strike call option expiring October 07, 2022, with 3,782 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 378,200 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $305 strike highlighted in orange:
And Encore Capital Group Inc (Symbol: ECPG) saw options trading volume of 2,573 contracts, representing approximately 257,300 underlying shares or approximately 87.9% of ECPG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 292,740 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 1,431 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 143,100 underlying shares of ECPG. Below is a chart showing ECPG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ENPH options, ADBE options, or ECPG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.