Notable Thursday Option Activity: ENPH, ADBE, ECPG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH), where a total of 47,965 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 113.1% of ENPH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $280 strike call option expiring October 07, 2022, with 3,164 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 316,400 underlying shares of ENPH. Below is a chart showing ENPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE) saw options trading volume of 58,400 contracts, representing approximately 5.8 million underlying shares or approximately 92.6% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $305 strike call option expiring October 07, 2022, with 3,782 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 378,200 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $305 strike highlighted in orange:

And Encore Capital Group Inc (Symbol: ECPG) saw options trading volume of 2,573 contracts, representing approximately 257,300 underlying shares or approximately 87.9% of ECPG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 292,740 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 1,431 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 143,100 underlying shares of ECPG. Below is a chart showing ECPG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ENPH options, ADBE options, or ECPG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

