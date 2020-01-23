Notable Thursday Option Activity: EL, SBUX, FDX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. (Symbol: EL), where a total volume of 8,378 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 837,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 64.3% of EL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $195 strike put option expiring April 17, 2020, with 2,953 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 295,300 underlying shares of EL. Below is a chart showing EL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:

Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX) saw options trading volume of 33,670 contracts, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares or approximately 58.5% of SBUX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 9,012 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 901,200 underlying shares of SBUX. Below is a chart showing SBUX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

And FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX) saw options trading volume of 14,998 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 57.3% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 1,384 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 138,400 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

