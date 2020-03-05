Notable Thursday Option Activity: EFX, COF, M

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Equifax Inc (Symbol: EFX), where a total volume of 4,295 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 429,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.5% of EFX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 965,185 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $167.50 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020, with 3,076 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 307,600 underlying shares of EFX. Below is a chart showing EFX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $167.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Capital One Financial Corp (Symbol: COF) options are showing a volume of 12,273 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.3% of COF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020, with 4,126 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 412,600 underlying shares of COF. Below is a chart showing COF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

And Macy's Inc (Symbol: M) saw options trading volume of 61,488 contracts, representing approximately 6.1 million underlying shares or approximately 42.2% of M's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12 strike put option expiring March 06, 2020, with 8,358 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 835,800 underlying shares of M. Below is a chart showing M's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for EFX options, COF options, or M options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.