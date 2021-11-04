Notable Thursday Option Activity: ECOL, RH, ZM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in US Ecology Inc (Symbol: ECOL), where a total of 4,003 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 400,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 231.8% of ECOL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 172,655 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring November 19, 2021, with 2,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,300 underlying shares of ECOL. Below is a chart showing ECOL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

RH (Symbol: RH) saw options trading volume of 7,429 contracts, representing approximately 742,900 underlying shares or approximately 227.1% of RH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 327,185 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 724 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 72,400 underlying shares of RH. Below is a chart showing RH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

And Zoom Video Communications Inc (Symbol: ZM) saw options trading volume of 50,601 contracts, representing approximately 5.1 million underlying shares or approximately 203.3% of ZM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $290 strike call option expiring November 05, 2021, with 7,248 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 724,800 underlying shares of ZM. Below is a chart showing ZM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ECOL options, RH options, or ZM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

