Notable Thursday Option Activity: EBAY, XLNX, ZTS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in eBay Inc. (Symbol: EBAY), where a total volume of 36,835 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 53.2% of EBAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $76 strike call option expiring November 05, 2021, with 5,824 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 582,400 underlying shares of EBAY. Below is a chart showing EBAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $76 strike highlighted in orange:

Xilinx, Inc. (Symbol: XLNX) saw options trading volume of 10,867 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 52.4% of XLNX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike put option expiring December 17, 2021, with 2,791 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 279,100 underlying shares of XLNX. Below is a chart showing XLNX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

And Zoetis Inc (Symbol: ZTS) saw options trading volume of 6,766 contracts, representing approximately 676,600 underlying shares or approximately 51.4% of ZTS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 3,425 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 342,500 underlying shares of ZTS. Below is a chart showing ZTS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

