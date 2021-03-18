Notable Thursday Option Activity: EBAY, SMTC, NWL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in eBay Inc. (Symbol: EBAY), where a total volume of 31,924 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.6% of EBAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 6,339 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 633,900 underlying shares of EBAY. Below is a chart showing EBAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Semtech Corp. (Symbol: SMTC) options are showing a volume of 1,412 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 141,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.9% of SMTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 321,500 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 512 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 51,200 underlying shares of SMTC. Below is a chart showing SMTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

And Newell Brands Inc (Symbol: NWL) saw options trading volume of 11,380 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 43.4% of NWL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $26 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 3,487 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 348,700 underlying shares of NWL. Below is a chart showing NWL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26 strike highlighted in orange:

