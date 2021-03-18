Markets
EBAY

Notable Thursday Option Activity: EBAY, SMTC, NWL

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in eBay Inc. (Symbol: EBAY), where a total volume of 31,924 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.6% of EBAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 6,339 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 633,900 underlying shares of EBAY. Below is a chart showing EBAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Semtech Corp. (Symbol: SMTC) options are showing a volume of 1,412 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 141,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.9% of SMTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 321,500 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 512 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 51,200 underlying shares of SMTC. Below is a chart showing SMTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Newell Brands Inc (Symbol: NWL) saw options trading volume of 11,380 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 43.4% of NWL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $26 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 3,487 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 348,700 underlying shares of NWL. Below is a chart showing NWL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for EBAY options, SMTC options, or NWL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

EBAY SMTC NWL

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular