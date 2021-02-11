Notable Thursday Option Activity: DXCM, MO, DMRC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in DexCom Inc (Symbol: DXCM), where a total volume of 3,520 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 352,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.2% of DXCM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 814,095 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $450 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 383 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 38,300 underlying shares of DXCM. Below is a chart showing DXCM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $450 strike highlighted in orange:

Altria Group Inc (Symbol: MO) saw options trading volume of 34,021 contracts, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares or approximately 42.9% of MO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 4,979 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 497,900 underlying shares of MO. Below is a chart showing MO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Digimarc Corp (Symbol: DMRC) saw options trading volume of 725 contracts, representing approximately 72,500 underlying shares or approximately 42.9% of DMRC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 169,170 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 370 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 37,000 underlying shares of DMRC. Below is a chart showing DMRC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

