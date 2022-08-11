Notable Thursday Option Activity: DVN, SO, CHRW

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN), where a total of 53,539 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 49.9% of DVN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 10.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $63 strike call option expiring August 12, 2022, with 1,947 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 194,700 underlying shares of DVN. Below is a chart showing DVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $63 strike highlighted in orange:
Southern Company (Symbol: SO) options are showing a volume of 20,222 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46% of SO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 3,900 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 390,000 underlying shares of SO. Below is a chart showing SO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
And C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (Symbol: CHRW) options are showing a volume of 5,682 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 568,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.9% of CHRW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 2,125 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 212,500 underlying shares of CHRW. Below is a chart showing CHRW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for DVN options, SO options, or CHRW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.