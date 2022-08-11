Notable Thursday Option Activity: DVN, SO, CHRW

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN), where a total of 53,539 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 49.9% of DVN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 10.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $63 strike call option expiring August 12, 2022, with 1,947 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 194,700 underlying shares of DVN. Below is a chart showing DVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $63 strike highlighted in orange:

Southern Company (Symbol: SO) options are showing a volume of 20,222 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46% of SO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 3,900 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 390,000 underlying shares of SO. Below is a chart showing SO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

And C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (Symbol: CHRW) options are showing a volume of 5,682 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 568,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.9% of CHRW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 2,125 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 212,500 underlying shares of CHRW. Below is a chart showing CHRW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DVN options, SO options, or CHRW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

