Notable Thursday Option Activity: DRI, GM, ABBV

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (Symbol: DRI), where a total of 5,161 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 516,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.2% of DRI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring July 15, 2022, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of DRI. Below is a chart showing DRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

General Motors Co (Symbol: GM) options are showing a volume of 104,412 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 10.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.1% of GM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 23.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $57.50 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 16,474 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of GM. Below is a chart showing GM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And AbbVie Inc (Symbol: ABBV) saw options trading volume of 38,012 contracts, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares or approximately 43.1% of ABBV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 8,564 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 856,400 underlying shares of ABBV. Below is a chart showing ABBV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DRI options, GM options, or ABBV options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

