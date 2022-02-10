Notable Thursday Option Activity: DRI, GM, ABBV

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (Symbol: DRI), where a total of 5,161 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 516,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.2% of DRI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring July 15, 2022, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of DRI. Below is a chart showing DRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
General Motors Co (Symbol: GM) options are showing a volume of 104,412 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 10.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.1% of GM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 23.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $57.50 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 16,474 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of GM. Below is a chart showing GM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And AbbVie Inc (Symbol: ABBV) saw options trading volume of 38,012 contracts, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares or approximately 43.1% of ABBV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 8,564 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 856,400 underlying shares of ABBV. Below is a chart showing ABBV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for DRI options, GM options, or ABBV options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.