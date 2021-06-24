Markets
Notable Thursday Option Activity: DPZ, TPC, AMAT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Dominos Pizza Inc. (Symbol: DPZ), where a total of 2,277 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 227,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.6% of DPZ's average daily trading volume over the past month of 522,655 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $390 strike put option expiring August 20, 2021, with 189 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 18,900 underlying shares of DPZ. Below is a chart showing DPZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $390 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Tutor Perini Corp (Symbol: TPC) options are showing a volume of 1,538 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 153,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.1% of TPC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 356,575 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring July 16, 2021, with 1,115 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 111,500 underlying shares of TPC. Below is a chart showing TPC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Applied Materials, Inc. (Symbol: AMAT) options are showing a volume of 32,369 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.9% of AMAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring June 25, 2021, with 3,709 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 370,900 underlying shares of AMAT. Below is a chart showing AMAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

