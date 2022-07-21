Notable Thursday Option Activity: DPZ, AKAM, NLOK

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Dominos Pizza Inc. (Symbol: DPZ), where a total of 8,384 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 838,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 160.4% of DPZ's average daily trading volume over the past month of 522,720 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $400 strike put option expiring July 22, 2022, with 658 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 65,800 underlying shares of DPZ. Below is a chart showing DPZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:
Akamai Technologies Inc (Symbol: AKAM) saw options trading volume of 12,900 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 99.8% of AKAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring July 29, 2022, with 2,016 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 201,600 underlying shares of AKAM. Below is a chart showing AKAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:
And NortonLifeLock Inc (Symbol: NLOK) saw options trading volume of 42,940 contracts, representing approximately 4.3 million underlying shares or approximately 79.9% of NLOK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $27 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 20,775 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of NLOK. Below is a chart showing NLOK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27 strike highlighted in orange:
