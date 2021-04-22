Notable Thursday Option Activity: DOW, DHI, NUE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Dow Inc (Symbol: DOW), where a total volume of 18,601 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51.4% of DOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring June 18, 2021, with 1,019 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,900 underlying shares of DOW. Below is a chart showing DOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Horton Inc (Symbol: DHI) options are showing a volume of 13,192 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.5% of DHI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $87.50 strike put option expiring June 18, 2021, with 1,427 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 142,700 underlying shares of DHI. Below is a chart showing DHI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $87.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Nucor Corp. (Symbol: NUE) saw options trading volume of 17,032 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 49.2% of NUE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring July 16, 2021, with 2,413 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 241,300 underlying shares of NUE. Below is a chart showing NUE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

