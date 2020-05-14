Notable Thursday Option Activity: DOCU, T, NOW

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in DocuSign Inc (Symbol: DOCU), where a total volume of 15,180 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 52.3% of DOCU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring May 15, 2020, with 5,344 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 534,400 underlying shares of DOCU. Below is a chart showing DOCU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

AT&T Inc (Symbol: T) options are showing a volume of 171,730 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 17.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.3% of T's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 35.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $28 strike put option expiring June 19, 2020, with 27,469 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares of T. Below is a chart showing T's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $28 strike highlighted in orange:

And ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW) options are showing a volume of 11,754 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.3% of NOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $370 strike call option expiring May 15, 2020, with 1,676 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 167,600 underlying shares of NOW. Below is a chart showing NOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $370 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DOCU options, T options, or NOW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

