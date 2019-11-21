Markets
DOCU

Notable Thursday Option Activity: DOCU, BV, NWBI

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in DocuSign Inc (Symbol: DOCU), where a total volume of 11,549 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 74.9% of DOCU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 4,157 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 415,700 underlying shares of DOCU. Below is a chart showing DOCU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

BrightView Holdings Inc (Symbol: BV) options are showing a volume of 1,006 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 100,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 73.9% of BV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 136,075 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 929 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 92,900 underlying shares of BV. Below is a chart showing BV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

And Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (Symbol: NWBI) options are showing a volume of 4,163 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 416,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70.8% of NWBI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 588,255 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring May 15, 2020, with 4,130 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 413,000 underlying shares of NWBI. Below is a chart showing NWBI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for DOCU options, BV options, or NWBI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DOCU BV NWBI

Other Topics

Stocks Options

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular