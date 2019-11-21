Notable Thursday Option Activity: DOCU, BV, NWBI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in DocuSign Inc (Symbol: DOCU), where a total volume of 11,549 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 74.9% of DOCU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 4,157 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 415,700 underlying shares of DOCU. Below is a chart showing DOCU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

BrightView Holdings Inc (Symbol: BV) options are showing a volume of 1,006 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 100,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 73.9% of BV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 136,075 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 929 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 92,900 underlying shares of BV. Below is a chart showing BV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (Symbol: NWBI) options are showing a volume of 4,163 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 416,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70.8% of NWBI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 588,255 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring May 15, 2020, with 4,130 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 413,000 underlying shares of NWBI. Below is a chart showing NWBI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

