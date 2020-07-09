Notable Thursday Option Activity: DOCU, AMCX, FIT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in DocuSign Inc (Symbol: DOCU), where a total volume of 59,191 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 92.7% of DOCU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $215 strike call option expiring July 10, 2020, with 2,859 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 285,900 underlying shares of DOCU. Below is a chart showing DOCU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $215 strike highlighted in orange:

AMC Networks Inc (Symbol: AMCX) options are showing a volume of 11,743 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 91.5% of AMCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 3,331 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 333,100 underlying shares of AMCX. Below is a chart showing AMCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And Fitbit Inc (Symbol: FIT) options are showing a volume of 42,627 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 76.5% of FIT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 5,332 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 533,200 underlying shares of FIT. Below is a chart showing FIT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7 strike highlighted in orange:

