Notable Thursday Option Activity: DNKN, UPS, UBER

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Dunkin' Brands Group Inc (Symbol: DNKN), where a total volume of 2,032 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 203,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.5% of DNKN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 478,200 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $77.50 strike call option expiring October 18, 2019, with 565 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 56,500 underlying shares of DNKN. Below is a chart showing DNKN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $77.50 strike highlighted in orange:

United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS) saw options trading volume of 12,924 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 42.1% of UPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 2,026 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 202,600 underlying shares of UPS. Below is a chart showing UPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

And Uber Technologies Inc (Symbol: UBER) saw options trading volume of 35,417 contracts, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares or approximately 42.1% of UBER's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring November 01, 2019, with 4,398 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 439,800 underlying shares of UBER. Below is a chart showing UBER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DNKN options, UPS options, or UBER options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

