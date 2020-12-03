Markets
Notable Thursday Option Activity: DLTR, WFC, NCLH

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Dollar Tree Inc (Symbol: DLTR), where a total of 11,590 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 51.5% of DLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring December 04, 2020, with 5,470 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 547,000 underlying shares of DLTR. Below is a chart showing DLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

Wells Fargo & Co (Symbol: WFC) saw options trading volume of 221,838 contracts, representing approximately 22.2 million underlying shares or approximately 51.1% of WFC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 43.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $32.50 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 15,439 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of WFC. Below is a chart showing WFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (Symbol: NCLH) saw options trading volume of 158,904 contracts, representing approximately 15.9 million underlying shares or approximately 50.5% of NCLH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 31.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring December 04, 2020, with 14,148 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of NCLH. Below is a chart showing NCLH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

