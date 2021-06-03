Notable Thursday Option Activity: DLTR, PHM, V

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Dollar Tree Inc (Symbol: DLTR), where a total of 12,372 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 55% of DLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring June 18, 2021, with 1,482 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 148,200 underlying shares of DLTR. Below is a chart showing DLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

PulteGroup Inc (Symbol: PHM) saw options trading volume of 14,754 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 52.4% of PHM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring October 15, 2021, with 3,023 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 302,300 underlying shares of PHM. Below is a chart showing PHM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

And Visa Inc (Symbol: V) saw options trading volume of 27,514 contracts, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares or approximately 44.1% of V's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $235 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 2,860 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 286,000 underlying shares of V. Below is a chart showing V's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $235 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DLTR options, PHM options, or V options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

