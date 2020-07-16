Notable Thursday Option Activity: DLTR, DE, BLL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Dollar Tree Inc (Symbol: DLTR), where a total volume of 11,793 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.7% of DLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $82.50 strike put option expiring August 07, 2020, with 1,200 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 120,000 underlying shares of DLTR. Below is a chart showing DLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $82.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Deere & Co. (Symbol: DE) saw options trading volume of 6,590 contracts, representing approximately 659,000 underlying shares or approximately 46.9% of DE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $172.50 strike call option expiring July 24, 2020, with 1,328 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 132,800 underlying shares of DE. Below is a chart showing DE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $172.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Ball Corp (Symbol: BLL) options are showing a volume of 7,688 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 768,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.5% of BLL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 2,193 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 219,300 underlying shares of BLL. Below is a chart showing BLL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DLTR options, DE options, or BLL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

