Notable Thursday Option Activity: DK, FWRD, STNG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Delek US Holdings Inc (Symbol: DK), where a total of 6,914 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 691,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 52.9% of DK's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 5,760 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 576,000 underlying shares of DK. Below is a chart showing DK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Forward Air Corp (Symbol: FWRD) saw options trading volume of 1,047 contracts, representing approximately 104,700 underlying shares or approximately 52.8% of FWRD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 198,340 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of FWRD. Below is a chart showing FWRD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:
And Scorpio Tankers Inc (Symbol: STNG) saw options trading volume of 6,221 contracts, representing approximately 622,100 underlying shares or approximately 52.3% of STNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 3,244 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 324,400 underlying shares of STNG. Below is a chart showing STNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for DK options, FWRD options, or STNG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: MDGN Insider Buying
WH Dividend History
DPW Options Chain
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.