Notable Thursday Option Activity: DK, FWRD, STNG

November 17, 2022 — 03:25 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Delek US Holdings Inc (Symbol: DK), where a total of 6,914 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 691,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 52.9% of DK's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 5,760 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 576,000 underlying shares of DK. Below is a chart showing DK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Forward Air Corp (Symbol: FWRD) saw options trading volume of 1,047 contracts, representing approximately 104,700 underlying shares or approximately 52.8% of FWRD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 198,340 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of FWRD. Below is a chart showing FWRD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

And Scorpio Tankers Inc (Symbol: STNG) saw options trading volume of 6,221 contracts, representing approximately 622,100 underlying shares or approximately 52.3% of STNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 3,244 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 324,400 underlying shares of STNG. Below is a chart showing STNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

