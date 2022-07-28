Notable Thursday Option Activity: DISH, WIX, LLY

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in DISH Network Corp (Symbol: DISH), where a total of 18,748 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 67.2% of DISH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring August 19, 2022, with 6,101 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 610,100 underlying shares of DISH. Below is a chart showing DISH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Wix.com Ltd. (Symbol: WIX) saw options trading volume of 4,890 contracts, representing approximately 489,000 underlying shares or approximately 65% of WIX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 752,620 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring August 19, 2022, with 3,719 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 371,900 underlying shares of WIX. Below is a chart showing WIX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

And Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY) options are showing a volume of 13,088 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62% of LLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike put option expiring November 18, 2022, with 1,853 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 185,300 underlying shares of LLY. Below is a chart showing LLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DISH options, WIX options, or LLY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

