Notable Thursday Option Activity: DISH, WIX, LLY

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in DISH Network Corp (Symbol: DISH), where a total of 18,748 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 67.2% of DISH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring August 19, 2022, with 6,101 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 610,100 underlying shares of DISH. Below is a chart showing DISH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
Wix.com Ltd. (Symbol: WIX) saw options trading volume of 4,890 contracts, representing approximately 489,000 underlying shares or approximately 65% of WIX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 752,620 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring August 19, 2022, with 3,719 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 371,900 underlying shares of WIX. Below is a chart showing WIX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
And Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY) options are showing a volume of 13,088 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62% of LLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike put option expiring November 18, 2022, with 1,853 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 185,300 underlying shares of LLY. Below is a chart showing LLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for DISH options, WIX options, or LLY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.