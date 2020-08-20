Markets
Notable Thursday Option Activity: DISH, DG, ATVI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in DISH Network Corp (Symbol: DISH), where a total volume of 12,726 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.1% of DISH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring September 18, 2020, with 5,336 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 533,600 underlying shares of DISH. Below is a chart showing DISH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Dollar General Corp (Symbol: DG) saw options trading volume of 6,886 contracts, representing approximately 688,600 underlying shares or approximately 44.2% of DG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring November 20, 2020, with 1,580 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 158,000 underlying shares of DG. Below is a chart showing DG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

And Activision Blizzard, Inc. (Symbol: ATVI) options are showing a volume of 32,008 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.2% of ATVI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 3,157 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 315,700 underlying shares of ATVI. Below is a chart showing ATVI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DISH options, DG options, or ATVI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

