Notable Thursday Option Activity: DIS, VFC, AAP

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS), where a total of 110,661 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 11.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 146.1% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $144 strike call option expiring January 24, 2020, with 4,577 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 457,700 underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $144 strike highlighted in orange:

VF Corp. (Symbol: VFC) saw options trading volume of 20,784 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 97.4% of VFC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $92.50 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020, with 3,955 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 395,500 underlying shares of VFC. Below is a chart showing VFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $92.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Advance Auto Parts Inc (Symbol: AAP) options are showing a volume of 7,879 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 787,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 85.2% of AAP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 925,150 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring June 19, 2020, with 4,781 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 478,100 underlying shares of AAP. Below is a chart showing AAP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

