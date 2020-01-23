Markets
DIS

Notable Thursday Option Activity: DIS, VFC, AAP

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS), where a total of 110,661 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 11.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 146.1% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $144 strike call option expiring January 24, 2020, with 4,577 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 457,700 underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $144 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

VF Corp. (Symbol: VFC) saw options trading volume of 20,784 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 97.4% of VFC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $92.50 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020, with 3,955 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 395,500 underlying shares of VFC. Below is a chart showing VFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $92.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Advance Auto Parts Inc (Symbol: AAP) options are showing a volume of 7,879 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 787,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 85.2% of AAP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 925,150 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring June 19, 2020, with 4,781 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 478,100 underlying shares of AAP. Below is a chart showing AAP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for DIS options, VFC options, or AAP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DIS VFC AAP

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular