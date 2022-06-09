Notable Thursday Option Activity: DIS, NOW, SLCA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS), where a total volume of 69,358 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 6.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50.2% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring June 17, 2022, with 2,752 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 275,200 underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:
ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW) saw options trading volume of 9,041 contracts, representing approximately 904,100 underlying shares or approximately 48.5% of NOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike put option expiring July 08, 2022, with 1,214 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 121,400 underlying shares of NOW. Below is a chart showing NOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:
And US Silica Holdings, Inc. (Symbol: SLCA) saw options trading volume of 4,848 contracts, representing approximately 484,800 underlying shares or approximately 48.4% of SLCA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $16 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 1,271 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 127,100 underlying shares of SLCA. Below is a chart showing SLCA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:
