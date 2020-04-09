Notable Thursday Option Activity: DIS, JPM, NLSN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS), where a total volume of 162,917 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 16.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 58.6% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 27.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $107 strike call option expiring April 09, 2020, with 6,919 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 691,900 underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $107 strike highlighted in orange:

JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) saw options trading volume of 154,271 contracts, representing approximately 15.4 million underlying shares or approximately 49.7% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 31.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring April 09, 2020, with 21,987 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

And Nielsen Holdings PLC (Symbol: NLSN) saw options trading volume of 24,977 contracts, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares or approximately 49.2% of NLSN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $14 strike put option expiring August 21, 2020, with 23,357 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of NLSN. Below is a chart showing NLSN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:

