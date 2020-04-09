Markets
DIS

Notable Thursday Option Activity: DIS, JPM, NLSN

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS), where a total volume of 162,917 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 16.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 58.6% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 27.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $107 strike call option expiring April 09, 2020, with 6,919 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 691,900 underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $107 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) saw options trading volume of 154,271 contracts, representing approximately 15.4 million underlying shares or approximately 49.7% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 31.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring April 09, 2020, with 21,987 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Nielsen Holdings PLC (Symbol: NLSN) saw options trading volume of 24,977 contracts, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares or approximately 49.2% of NLSN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $14 strike put option expiring August 21, 2020, with 23,357 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of NLSN. Below is a chart showing NLSN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for DIS options, JPM options, or NLSN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DIS JPM NLSN

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular