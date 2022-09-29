Notable Thursday Option Activity: DIS, ADBE, NVDA

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS), where a total of 61,814 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 63.2% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 9.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 4,526 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 452,600 underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:
Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE) options are showing a volume of 34,707 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.9% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $400 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 2,862 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 286,200 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:
And NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) saw options trading volume of 343,822 contracts, representing approximately 34.4 million underlying shares or approximately 54.6% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 63.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring September 30, 2022, with 15,811 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:
