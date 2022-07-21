Notable Thursday Option Activity: DHI, PAYC, JPM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Horton Inc (Symbol: DHI), where a total volume of 23,528 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 63.1% of DHI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 5,043 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 504,300 underlying shares of DHI. Below is a chart showing DHI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
Paycom Software Inc (Symbol: PAYC) saw options trading volume of 1,675 contracts, representing approximately 167,500 underlying shares or approximately 46% of PAYC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 364,390 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring February 17, 2023, with 1,029 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 102,900 underlying shares of PAYC. Below is a chart showing PAYC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:
And JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) saw options trading volume of 57,756 contracts, representing approximately 5.8 million underlying shares or approximately 45.9% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring July 22, 2022, with 10,636 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:
