Notable Thursday Option Activity: DG, KR, AAL

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Dollar General Corp (Symbol: DG), where a total of 18,606 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 110.2% of DG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $205 strike put option expiring January 22, 2021, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of DG. Below is a chart showing DG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $205 strike highlighted in orange:

Kroger Co (Symbol: KR) options are showing a volume of 93,325 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 82.3% of KR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $31 strike call option expiring December 04, 2020, with 11,058 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of KR. Below is a chart showing KR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $31 strike highlighted in orange:

And American Airlines Group Inc (Symbol: AAL) saw options trading volume of 721,402 contracts, representing approximately 72.1 million underlying shares or approximately 81.7% of AAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 88.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $16 strike call option expiring December 04, 2020, with 59,498 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.9 million underlying shares of AAL. Below is a chart showing AAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DG options, KR options, or AAL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

