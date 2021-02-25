Markets
DG

Notable Thursday Option Activity: DG, JNCE, AMC

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Dollar General Corp (Symbol: DG), where a total volume of 14,948 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 54.2% of DG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 3,560 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 356,000 underlying shares of DG. Below is a chart showing DG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Jounce Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: JNCE) saw options trading volume of 1,680 contracts, representing approximately 168,000 underlying shares or approximately 52.4% of JNCE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 320,440 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2.50 strike put option expiring April 16, 2021, with 700 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 70,000 underlying shares of JNCE. Below is a chart showing JNCE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (Symbol: AMC) options are showing a volume of 1.4 million contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 141.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.9% of AMC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 272.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring February 26, 2021, with 128,798 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 12.9 million underlying shares of AMC. Below is a chart showing AMC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for DG options, JNCE options, or AMC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DG JNCE AMC

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest