Notable Thursday Option Activity: DG, JNCE, AMC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Dollar General Corp (Symbol: DG), where a total volume of 14,948 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 54.2% of DG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 3,560 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 356,000 underlying shares of DG. Below is a chart showing DG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

Jounce Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: JNCE) saw options trading volume of 1,680 contracts, representing approximately 168,000 underlying shares or approximately 52.4% of JNCE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 320,440 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2.50 strike put option expiring April 16, 2021, with 700 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 70,000 underlying shares of JNCE. Below is a chart showing JNCE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (Symbol: AMC) options are showing a volume of 1.4 million contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 141.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.9% of AMC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 272.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring February 26, 2021, with 128,798 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 12.9 million underlying shares of AMC. Below is a chart showing AMC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

