Notable Thursday Option Activity: DE, AZO, MA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Deere & Co. (Symbol: DE), where a total volume of 11,965 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 82.9% of DE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike put option expiring February 21, 2020, with 1,110 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 111,000 underlying shares of DE. Below is a chart showing DE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

AutoZone, Inc. (Symbol: AZO) options are showing a volume of 1,927 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 192,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 81.9% of AZO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 235,210 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1100 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 147 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 14,700 underlying shares of AZO. Below is a chart showing AZO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1100 strike highlighted in orange:

And Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA) saw options trading volume of 27,407 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 75% of MA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $345 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 2,189 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 218,900 underlying shares of MA. Below is a chart showing MA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $345 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DE options, AZO options, or MA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.