Notable Thursday Option Activity: DE, ADBE, PANW

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Deere & Co. (Symbol: DE), where a total of 10,434 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.6% of DE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $430 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 370 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 37,000 underlying shares of DE. Below is a chart showing DE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $430 strike highlighted in orange:
Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE) saw options trading volume of 16,880 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 45.4% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $460 strike put option expiring July 15, 2022, with 1,091 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 109,100 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $460 strike highlighted in orange:
And Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW) saw options trading volume of 8,919 contracts, representing approximately 891,900 underlying shares or approximately 45.2% of PANW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $555 strike put option expiring March 04, 2022, with 799 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 79,900 underlying shares of PANW. Below is a chart showing PANW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $555 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for DE options, ADBE options, or PANW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
