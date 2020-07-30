Notable Thursday Option Activity: DDOG, LITE, STRA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Datadog Inc (Symbol: DDOG), where a total volume of 17,001 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50.2% of DDOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring August 07, 2020, with 1,587 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 158,700 underlying shares of DDOG. Below is a chart showing DDOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Lumentum Holdings Inc (Symbol: LITE) options are showing a volume of 5,551 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 555,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.2% of LITE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring September 18, 2020, with 1,332 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 133,200 underlying shares of LITE. Below is a chart showing LITE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

And Strategic Education Inc (Symbol: STRA) saw options trading volume of 703 contracts, representing approximately 70,300 underlying shares or approximately 49% of STRA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 143,530 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring September 18, 2020, with 208 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 20,800 underlying shares of STRA. Below is a chart showing STRA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DDOG options, LITE options, or STRA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.