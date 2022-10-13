Notable Thursday Option Activity: DCT, NOW, TWLO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Duck Creek Technologies Inc (Symbol: DCT), where a total volume of 4,444 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 444,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 61% of DCT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 728,415 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 2,750 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 275,000 underlying shares of DCT. Below is a chart showing DCT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:
ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW) saw options trading volume of 11,118 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 58.7% of NOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike put option expiring November 18, 2022, with 648 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 64,800 underlying shares of NOW. Below is a chart showing NOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:
And Twilio Inc (Symbol: TWLO) saw options trading volume of 20,843 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 56.7% of TWLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 1,100 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 110,000 underlying shares of TWLO. Below is a chart showing TWLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:
