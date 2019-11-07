Markets
DAR

Notable Thursday Option Activity: DAR, SVMK, FND

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Darling Ingredients Inc (Symbol: DAR), where a total of 5,234 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 523,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 64.7% of DAR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 808,655 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $21 strike put option expiring January 17, 2020, with 3,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,000 underlying shares of DAR. Below is a chart showing DAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

SVMK Inc (Symbol: SVMK) saw options trading volume of 4,926 contracts, representing approximately 492,600 underlying shares or approximately 64.7% of SVMK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 761,150 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring November 15, 2019, with 1,676 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 167,600 underlying shares of SVMK. Below is a chart showing SVMK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

And Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (Symbol: FND) saw options trading volume of 9,085 contracts, representing approximately 908,500 underlying shares or approximately 64.4% of FND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 3,820 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 382,000 underlying shares of FND. Below is a chart showing FND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for DAR options, SVMK options, or FND options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DAR SVMK FND

Other Topics

Stocks Options

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular