Notable Thursday Option Activity: DAR, SVMK, FND

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Darling Ingredients Inc (Symbol: DAR), where a total of 5,234 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 523,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 64.7% of DAR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 808,655 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $21 strike put option expiring January 17, 2020, with 3,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,000 underlying shares of DAR. Below is a chart showing DAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21 strike highlighted in orange:

SVMK Inc (Symbol: SVMK) saw options trading volume of 4,926 contracts, representing approximately 492,600 underlying shares or approximately 64.7% of SVMK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 761,150 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring November 15, 2019, with 1,676 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 167,600 underlying shares of SVMK. Below is a chart showing SVMK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

And Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (Symbol: FND) saw options trading volume of 9,085 contracts, representing approximately 908,500 underlying shares or approximately 64.4% of FND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 3,820 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 382,000 underlying shares of FND. Below is a chart showing FND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DAR options, SVMK options, or FND options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.